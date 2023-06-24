NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.14.
Several brokerages have weighed in on NMIH. StockNews.com began coverage on NMI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $65,846.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,002.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
NMIH opened at $24.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NMI has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $26.72.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.75%. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NMI will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
