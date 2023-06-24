Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $109.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.93.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.3 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $143.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.62. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $175.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,174,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

