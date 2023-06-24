KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $53.00 at Bank of America

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.86% from the company’s current price.

KBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.04.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.