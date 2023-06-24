Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.05.

FMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 674.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 44,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth $202,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,294,000 after purchasing an additional 366,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 24.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 77,073 shares during the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 1.8 %

FMX opened at $108.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $111.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.0138 per share. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Get Rating

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.