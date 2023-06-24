Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $900.00 at UBS Group

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.63% from the company’s previous close.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.50.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $746.11 on Thursday. Equinix has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $792.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $733.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $710.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 27.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,832,805,000 after acquiring an additional 82,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,450,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,814,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,804,000 after purchasing an additional 56,376 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Equinix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,759,000 after buying an additional 43,850 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

