Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Lowered to $69.00 at Mizuho

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STX. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $60.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.81 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $83.78.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 55,241 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,155 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,149 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.