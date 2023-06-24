KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $65.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at UBS Group from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.93% from the stock’s previous close.

KBH has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KB Home from $37.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

KBH opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $52.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.18.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 24.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,188,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,187 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after buying an additional 1,156,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $29,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,655,000 after buying an additional 684,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 4,419.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 645,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 630,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

