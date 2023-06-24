Brokerages Set Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target at $11.75

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.50 ($13.59) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €10.70 ($11.63) in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.13) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $14.03.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

