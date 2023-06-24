Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TVE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Insider Activity at Tamarack Valley Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$29,276.00. In related news, Director Jeff Boyce bought 40,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,736.13. Also, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$29,276.00. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

TVE stock opened at C$3.04 on Monday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.99 and a twelve month high of C$5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

