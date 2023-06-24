Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.54.

WOOF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 61,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $504,800.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,481.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,214,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,878,000 after acquiring an additional 320,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,847,000 after purchasing an additional 66,322 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,919,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,618,000 after buying an additional 220,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,432,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,748,000 after buying an additional 733,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

