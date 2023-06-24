Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,898.55 ($37.09).

A number of research firms recently commented on SHEL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,625 ($33.59) to GBX 2,405 ($30.77) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($37.11) price objective on Shell in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.39) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Shell from GBX 3,300 ($42.23) to GBX 3,500 ($44.79) in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,987 ($38.22) to GBX 2,854 ($36.52) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,318.50 ($29.67) on Monday. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,908.60 ($24.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,613.50 ($33.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54. The firm has a market cap of £158.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.03, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,367.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,385.81.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Shell’s payout ratio is 1,900.83%.

(Get Rating

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.