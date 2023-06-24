Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) PT Lowered to $17.00

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $834.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44.

Insider Activity at Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 82.78% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

In related news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $25,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at $961,270.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $25,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at $961,270.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,413.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,875 shares of company stock worth $1,213,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth about $304,617,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 170.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.