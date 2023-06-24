Analysts Set FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) PT at $32.22

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,309,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after buying an additional 822,642 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,636,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,599,000 after buying an additional 554,753 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $12,101,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after buying an additional 435,063 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Trading Down 3.5 %

FormFactor stock opened at $29.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29. FormFactor has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.89 and a beta of 1.22.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.18 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Rating

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.