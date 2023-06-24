StockNews.com Downgrades Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) to Sell

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of PFIS opened at $43.03 on Thursday. Peoples Financial Services has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $307.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.10.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $26.72 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William E. Aubrey II purchased 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $104,418.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Peoples Financial Services news, insider Thomas P. Tulaney purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,040 shares in the company, valued at $675,598. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William E. Aubrey II bought 2,715 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $104,418.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,815 shares of company stock worth $145,875. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Peoples Financial Services by 1,458.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 3,012.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and retail. The company was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

