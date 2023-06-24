Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.35.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €12.00 ($13.04) in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $2.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 2.23%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers marine power products, such as engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions, including bridge infrastructure solutions, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services, future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage solutions, and optimization technology solutions.

