scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Receives $19.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCPH shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. scPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $367.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a current ratio of 16.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 1,180.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

