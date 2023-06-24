Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) PT Raised to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kornit Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $29.67 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $37.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 357.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

