Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PLAB. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Photronics stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.16. Photronics has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Photronics had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $229.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Photronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,259,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,652,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Photronics by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 406,071 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Photronics by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 860,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 366,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 540,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 342,018 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

