StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTKGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $126.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.59. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7,455.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $36,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,273,500,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

