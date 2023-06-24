StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $126.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.59. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

Institutional Trading of Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7,455.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $36,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,273,500,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

