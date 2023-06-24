Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $61.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.45. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 474.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $536,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,482.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $536,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,482.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,786,000 after purchasing an additional 213,935 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,120,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,217,000 after purchasing an additional 110,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,157,000 after purchasing an additional 195,093 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

