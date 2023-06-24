Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $1,050.00 at Bank of America

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $822.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $339.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $720.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $637.30. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 38.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.