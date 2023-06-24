1-800-FLOWERS.COM Reaffirms Reiterates Rating for Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated their reiterates rating on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

EAT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 51job restated a reiterates rating on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.70.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Trading Down 3.5 %

EAT stock opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.37. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $42.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.