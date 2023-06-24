Toro (NYSE:TTC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $97.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Toro has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $326,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,060.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $191,487. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $326,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,060.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Toro by 37.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Toro by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Toro by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

