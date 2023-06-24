National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Presto Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

NYSE:NPK opened at $72.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.65. The company has a market cap of $515.77 million, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.61. National Presto Industries has a twelve month low of $63.06 and a twelve month high of $82.59.

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $80.41 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPK. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in National Presto Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in National Presto Industries by 74.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

