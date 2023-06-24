WPP (NYSE:WPP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,001.29.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Stock Down 1.2 %

WPP stock opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. WPP has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WPP

About WPP

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in WPP by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in WPP during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WPP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in WPP by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WPP during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.