WPP (NYSE:WPP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,001.29.
WPP Stock Down 1.2 %
WPP stock opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. WPP has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.
About WPP
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
