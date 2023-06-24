QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on QCOM. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.75.

Shares of QCOM opened at $113.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.05.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 41.2% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

