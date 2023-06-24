Comparing MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) & Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion -51.63% -47.76% -11.40% Upstart -42.60% -36.76% -13.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MoneyLion and Upstart’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $340.74 million 0.27 -$189.07 million ($24.11) -0.44 Upstart $842.44 million 2.96 -$108.67 million ($3.30) -9.13

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Upstart has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion. Upstart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MoneyLion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

34.8% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of MoneyLion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Upstart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upstart has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MoneyLion and Upstart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Upstart 9 3 2 0 1.50

MoneyLion currently has a consensus price target of $68.33, suggesting a potential upside of 550.17%. Upstart has a consensus price target of $18.85, suggesting a potential downside of 37.43%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Upstart.

Summary

Upstart beats MoneyLion on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyLion

(Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account. It also provides embedded finance marketplace connecting and matching consumers with real-time, personalized product, and service recommendations through its proprietary integrative technology; and offers creative media and marketing services to clients across industries through its media division. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.