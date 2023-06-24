Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Stephens cut their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CALM opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.98.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.53. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $997.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.81%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $72,240.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 52.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading

