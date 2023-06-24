StockNews.com Lowers ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RMD. UBS Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.43.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD stock opened at $215.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed has a 1-year low of $202.04 and a 1-year high of $247.65.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total value of $327,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,672 shares in the company, valued at $20,223,810.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total value of $327,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,672 shares in the company, valued at $20,223,810.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,451 shares of company stock worth $7,332,159 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,549,959,000 after buying an additional 199,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,456,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,414,000 after buying an additional 30,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $706,314,000 after buying an additional 103,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,071,000 after buying an additional 45,381 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,260,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,929,000 after buying an additional 17,283 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

