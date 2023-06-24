Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DCOM. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $36.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $683.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Paul M. Aguggia purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $42,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $53,660. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $95,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,626,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after buying an additional 58,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $67,026,000 after buying an additional 21,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after buying an additional 81,796 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 744,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

