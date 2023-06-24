Contrasting Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) & Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO)

Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Rating) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Jayud Global Logistics and Freightos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jayud Global Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Freightos 0 0 2 0 3.00

Freightos has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 191.67%. Given Freightos’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Freightos is more favorable than Jayud Global Logistics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

57.2% of Freightos shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Freightos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Jayud Global Logistics and Freightos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jayud Global Logistics N/A N/A N/A Freightos N/A -11.10% -2.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jayud Global Logistics and Freightos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jayud Global Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Freightos $19.08 million 2.40 -$24.70 million N/A N/A

Jayud Global Logistics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Freightos.

Summary

Freightos beats Jayud Global Logistics on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. It offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics and fragmented logistics services; supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems. Jayud Global Logistics Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. The company operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics. In addition, the company provides digital customs brokerage services. Freightos Limited is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

