Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.76.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $108.66 on Wednesday. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.71.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,160. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $578,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,688 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $118,218,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 279.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,831,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $194,359,000 after buying an additional 1,348,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.