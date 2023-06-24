NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NOW from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. NOW has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. NOW had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NOW will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NOW by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after buying an additional 30,031 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NOW by 5.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NOW by 60.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NOW by 63.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of NOW by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

