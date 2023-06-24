Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.47.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.85.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 328,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 115,363 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 815,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after purchasing an additional 67,629 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $2,920,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

