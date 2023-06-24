Contrasting TMBThanachart Bank Public (TMBBY) and Its Rivals

TMBThanachart Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY – Get Rating) is one of 276 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare TMBThanachart Bank Public to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.9% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TMBThanachart Bank Public and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TMBThanachart Bank Public N/A N/A 0.25 TMBThanachart Bank Public Competitors $3.36 billion $716.59 million 247.04

Profitability

TMBThanachart Bank Public’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TMBThanachart Bank Public. TMBThanachart Bank Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares TMBThanachart Bank Public and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMBThanachart Bank Public N/A N/A N/A TMBThanachart Bank Public Competitors 29.29% 10.83% 0.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TMBThanachart Bank Public and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMBThanachart Bank Public 0 1 1 0 2.50 TMBThanachart Bank Public Competitors 1267 4065 3669 60 2.28

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 457.84%. Given TMBThanachart Bank Public’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TMBThanachart Bank Public has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

TMBThanachart Bank Public peers beat TMBThanachart Bank Public on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

About TMBThanachart Bank Public

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises (SME), and corporate customers primarily in Thailand. It operates through Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The company offers basic, current, cash concentration, corporate liquidity, term and foreign currency deposit, multi-currency, and savings accounts; working capital, personal, home, auto, long-term, unsecured, and other loans, as well as SME loans, letter of guarantee, and supply chain solutions; and debit, credit, and corporate cards. It also provides trade finance, foreign exchange and currency, deposits, financial management, hire purchase, finance leasing, bancassurance and mutual funds, asset management, insurance brokerage, investment banking and advisory, import and export trading, business payment, collection, liquidity management, capital market risk management, agency, and other financial services, as well as solutions for foundations. In addition, the company offers wealth banking, mobile and Internet banking services; and business protection, property, engineer and constructing, business interruption, marine and cargo, motor fleet, legal offense, employee, business loan, credit life, critical illness, savings and retirement, health, personal accident, motor, and travel insurance products. The company was formerly known as TMB Bank Public Company Limited and changed its name to TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited in May 2021. TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

