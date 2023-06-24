Analyzing Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) & Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Rating) and Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. and Oatly Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A Oatly Group -50.64% -44.48% -30.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. and Oatly Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oatly Group 1 1 3 0 2.40

Valuation & Earnings

Oatly Group has a consensus price target of $4.61, suggesting a potential upside of 154.93%. Given Oatly Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd..

This table compares Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. and Oatly Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A $72.30 0.44 Oatly Group $751.70 million 1.43 -$392.57 million ($0.64) -2.83

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oatly Group. Oatly Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.3% of Oatly Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Oatly Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. beats Oatly Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments. It offers fermented milk drinks, juices, noodles, etc. through its home delivery and retail store channels. The company also provides pharmaceutical products, such as Elplat, an antineoplastic drug, as well as anticancer drugs and other pharmaceuticals. In addition, it offers cosmetics; and operates the Tokyo Yakult Swallows, a professional baseball team. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

