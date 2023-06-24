Critical Survey: Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES) vs. Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP)

Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Rating) and Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Auto Parts 4Less Group has a beta of -1, meaning that its stock price is 200% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waitr has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and Waitr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auto Parts 4Less Group -271.43% N/A -1,578.69% Waitr -146.62% -326.74% -87.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.0% of Waitr shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Waitr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and Waitr’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auto Parts 4Less Group $11.02 million 0.07 -$8.07 million N/A N/A Waitr $130.00 million 0.02 -$206.79 million N/A N/A

Auto Parts 4Less Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Waitr.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Auto Parts 4Less Group and Waitr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Waitr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Waitr beats Auto Parts 4Less Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group



Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sells company in the United States. The company offers exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks through its LiftKits4LESS.com Website. It also provides tools and supplies, powersports, boat, car and truck, commercial truck, motorcycle, and other parts. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Waitr



Waitr Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

