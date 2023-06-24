Reviewing AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) & NI (NASDAQ:NODK)

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AXIS Capital and NI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIS Capital 4.87% 13.34% 1.98% NI -17.42% -23.00% -9.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of NI shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of NI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXIS Capital $4.89 billion 0.93 $223.08 million $2.61 20.57 NI $324.44 million 0.93 -$53.10 million ($2.78) -5.15

This table compares AXIS Capital and NI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AXIS Capital has higher revenue and earnings than NI. NI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AXIS Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

AXIS Capital has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NI has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AXIS Capital and NI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIS Capital 1 2 2 0 2.20 NI 0 0 0 0 N/A

AXIS Capital currently has a consensus target price of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.23%. Given AXIS Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AXIS Capital is more favorable than NI.

Summary

AXIS Capital beats NI on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products. It also provides professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer pet insurance and affinity groups. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance products to insurance companies, including catastrophe reinsurance products; property reinsurance products covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; credit and surety; and motor liability products. This segment also provides agriculture reinsurance products; engineering coverages for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine and aviation reinsurance products; and personal accident, specialty health, accidental death, travel, life, and disability reinsurance products. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured. The Non-Standard Auto Insurance segment focuses on minimum-limit auto liability coverage. The Home and Farm Insurance segment consists coverage for damage to buildings, equipment, and contents for a variety of perils, including fire, lightning, wind, hail, and theft. The Crop Insurance segment covers crop hail and multi-peril crop insurance policies. The All Other segment captures remaining insurance coverages assumed reinsurance lines of business. The company was founded on March 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fargo, ND.

