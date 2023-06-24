The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 4,800 ($61.42) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,651 ($59.51) to GBX 4,474 ($57.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,450 ($56.94) to GBX 4,580 ($58.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,350 ($55.66) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($57.58) to GBX 5,100 ($65.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,551.57 ($58.24).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

LON:BKG opened at GBX 3,773 ($48.28) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,186.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,117.53. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,120 ($39.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,549 ($58.21). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 915.78, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.36.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.