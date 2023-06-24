The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 4,350 ($55.66) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BKG. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,450 ($56.94) to GBX 4,580 ($58.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($57.58) to GBX 4,800 ($61.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($57.58) to GBX 5,100 ($65.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,551.57 ($58.24).

The Berkeley Group Stock Down 2.6 %

BKG stock opened at GBX 3,773 ($48.28) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,186.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,117.53. The company has a market cap of £4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 915.78, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,120 ($39.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,549 ($58.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

