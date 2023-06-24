Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

