Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARGO. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Argo Group International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average is $29.34. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $40.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 515.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Argo Group International by 334.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Argo Group International by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Argo Group International by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

