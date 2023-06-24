Rivian Automotive Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 151,179 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 35% compared to the average volume of 111,851 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN opened at $13.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.69. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 228,063 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

