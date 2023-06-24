Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.11.

CRDO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $17.44 on Monday. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.73 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Activity

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 651,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $11,458,972.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,970,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,272,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $42,056.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,353,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,522,090.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 651,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $11,458,972.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,970,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,272,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,017,061 shares of company stock worth $32,108,681. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after buying an additional 5,029,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,561,000 after buying an additional 2,381,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,974,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,719,000 after buying an additional 2,172,475 shares during the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Recommended Stories

