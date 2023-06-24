Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.39.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.40 to $8.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

In other Oscar Health news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 14,683 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $104,983.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,855,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ranmali Bopitiya sold 11,597 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $82,918.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at $581,387.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,017 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.74% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 25.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,846,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 247,563 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,467,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $6,179,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $8.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Oscar Health has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 54.93% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

