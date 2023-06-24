Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.75.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SKE shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$14.00 price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)
In other news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.21, for a total transaction of C$90,877.90.
Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Stock Performance
Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile
Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.
