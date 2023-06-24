Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KRUS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at $696,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 51.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 207,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 70,577 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter valued at $26,080,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter valued at $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $86.43 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $96.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.82 million, a PE ratio of -1,234.54 and a beta of 1.93.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $43.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

