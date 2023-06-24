Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,672 ($46.99).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DPH shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($36.47) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,600 ($58.86) to GBX 4,000 ($51.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,070 ($52.08) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($51.18) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,112 ($39.82) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

DPH opened at GBX 3,632 ($46.47) on Monday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,473.32 ($31.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,882 ($49.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,088.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,598.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,061.71.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.