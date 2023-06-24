Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JUSHF. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jushi in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jushi in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jushi in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Jushi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Jushi Stock Performance

JUSHF opened at $0.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.56. Jushi has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi ( OTCMKTS:JUSHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. Jushi had a negative net margin of 66.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jushi will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

