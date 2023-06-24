Morgan Stanley Upgrades Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $230.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $182.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.86.

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $223.81 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $131.83 and a 52-week high of $251.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.51 and a 200-day moving average of $188.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.38. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 448.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 34.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $3,021,438.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,086,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading

